Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.89.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE:BURL opened at $203.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $295.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

