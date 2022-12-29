Thomas Bushey Sells 54,902 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) Director Thomas Bushey sold 54,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $102,666.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bushey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Thomas Bushey sold 72,804 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $121,582.68.

Ondas Stock Performance

ONDS opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $66.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,764.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 230,949 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

