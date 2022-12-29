Matthew J. Gould Buys 8,536 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.9 %

BRT stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

