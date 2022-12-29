Michaela Hildreth Sells 100 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,395.01 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $982.60 and a 52-week high of $1,435.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,357.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.28.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

