Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $199,975.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.