Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Carin Marcy Barth Purchases 5,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

