Donald L. Reeves III Sells 2,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 37,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after buying an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

