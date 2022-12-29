Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

