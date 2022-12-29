Edwin Rock Buys 110,000 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) insider Edwin Rock bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwin Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

