Edwin Rock Buys 110,000 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) insider Edwin Rock bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edwin Rock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00.
GlycoMimetics Stock Up 19.2 %
NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.