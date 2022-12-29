Peter Fante Sells 8,202 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

