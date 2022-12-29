Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Sells 4,750 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,756 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

