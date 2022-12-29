Jonathan L. Grimwood Sells 89,875 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,000,000.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
TSE HWX opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.10. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.79 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.
Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.
Featured Stories
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.