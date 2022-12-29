Jonathan L. Grimwood Sells 89,875 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,000,000.

TSE HWX opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.10. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.79 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

