Howard Wilson Sells 20,615 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $535,371.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,434.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95.

On Thursday, October 6th, Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PD opened at $25.74 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.