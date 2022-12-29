Howard Wilson Sells 20,615 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PDGet Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $535,371.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,434.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.
  • On Monday, October 31st, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 25th, Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95.
  • On Thursday, October 6th, Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PD opened at $25.74 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

