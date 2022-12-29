Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 19,815 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $470,209.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $664,985.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 237 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $5,451.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $779,134.64.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

