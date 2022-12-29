Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 19,815 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $470,209.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $664,985.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 237 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $5,451.00.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $779,134.64.
- On Monday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of COLL opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $24.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.