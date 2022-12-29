Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$353,260.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total value of C$353,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,104,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,641,411.09.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$734,320.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$378,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$182,080.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$178,920.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$384.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

