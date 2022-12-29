Andrew William Fraser Brown Purchases 5,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $329.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

