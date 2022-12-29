Jason Paul Vlacich Sells 30,000 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $299,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 43.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 968.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

