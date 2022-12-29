Nicolae Stanca Sells 115,047 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$11.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.41.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$284.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

ELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

