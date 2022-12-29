Russell Greenberg Sells 21,246 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.