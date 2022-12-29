Jean Madar Sells 7,600 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

