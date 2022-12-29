Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,480,404.08 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,390,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,583,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.
  • On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75.
  • On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 97,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

