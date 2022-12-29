Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,480,404.08 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,390,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,583,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05.

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70.

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 97,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

