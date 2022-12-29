W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $590.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $557.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.69 and its 200-day moving average is $536.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

