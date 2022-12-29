Path D. Fund Lp Hill Acquires 127,775 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 127,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,465,736.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 994,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,754,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

