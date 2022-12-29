Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Director Public Investment Fund Acquires 85,712,679 Shares

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.9 %

LCID opened at 6.38 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 6.18 and a fifty-two week high of 47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 10.60 and a 200-day moving average of 14.62.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. The company had revenue of 195.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 22.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lucid Group by 297.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $755,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

