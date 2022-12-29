SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,329.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,329.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. SGS has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

