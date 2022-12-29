Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $213.89 Average PT from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $203.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $295.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,350,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

