Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $95.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 162.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 360,173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $24,268,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.26. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $127.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

