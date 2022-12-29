Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 3,969,496 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.55. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,380 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

