Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

