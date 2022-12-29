Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $102.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.50 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

