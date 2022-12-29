Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $201.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.75.

Several research firms have commented on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($186.17) to €177.00 ($188.30) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Volkswagen stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

