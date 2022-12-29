Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $58.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Nevro by 12.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 6.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 174,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 0.82. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $93.69.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

