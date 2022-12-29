Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $63.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.56.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

