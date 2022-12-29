Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $106.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 495,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Qorvo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

