MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $48.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.10. MediWound has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

