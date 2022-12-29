MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $48.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.
MDWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
MediWound Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.10. MediWound has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.
Institutional Trading of MediWound
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.