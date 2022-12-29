The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $23.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AZEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

