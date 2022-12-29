Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

