Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $50.73

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.73.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
