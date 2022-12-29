Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $50.73

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 818,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,419,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.