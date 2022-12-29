Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

