Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 52,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,590,000 after buying an additional 918,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 139,667 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.