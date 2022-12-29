Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

