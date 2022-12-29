Brokerages Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target at $41.84

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.21) to €37.50 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.91) to €49.50 ($52.66) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($39.36) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.