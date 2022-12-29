Brokerages Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target at $41.84

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.84.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.21) to €37.50 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.91) to €49.50 ($52.66) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($39.36) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
ageas SA/NV Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.
ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.
