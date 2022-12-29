Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $154.34.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

