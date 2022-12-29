Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.29.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $154.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.