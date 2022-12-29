Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,850.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $19.20 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2962 dividend. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

