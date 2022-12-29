Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

