eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $50.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.64.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

