Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

