Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $55.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $29.85 on Friday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,533 shares of company stock worth $119,607 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

