Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $833.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

