Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $20.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.15. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.