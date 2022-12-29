Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $20.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.15. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
